Boiled rice delivery permitted from State

In some relief to the State which is grappling with huge stocks of paddy at rice mills and given the Food Corporation of India’s reluctance to procure boiled rice that was generally produced in rabi, the Centre has agreed to lift eight lakh tonnes of boiled rice. The State had a production of 50.39 lakh tonnes of paddy in rabi of 2021-22 and, at 67 per cent recovery of rice, the yield of rice was expected to be 33 lakh tonnes. But, the Centre had insisted that the State that it deliver the entire 33 lakh tonnes as raw rice. However, the State government expressed helplessness because the yield of raw rice out of paddy of rabi was not expected to be more than 55 per cent per quintal. Due to the presence of a large quantity of broken rice, the State government wanted to deliver only boiled rice. The latest decision of the Centre to procure eight lakh tonnes of boiled rice will be in addition to another 6.05 lakh tonnes of boiled rice and about three lakh tonnes of boiled fortified rice permitted earlier out of the stock of 50.39 lakh tonnes pertaining to rabi of 2021-22. The fortification of rice was allowed for paddy that was damaged due to exposure of stocks at rice mills to rain.