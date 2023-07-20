ADVERTISEMENT

Bogatha waterfall out of bounds for visitors due to heavy flow from upstream

July 20, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - MULUGU

P Sridhar
The picturesque Bogatha waterfall in Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The surging water from forest streams at the picturesque Bogatha waterfall in Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district kept the scenic spot out of bounds for visitors on Wednesday due to safety concerns.

The site, one of the famous tourist hotspots in Telangana’s tribal-majority district, presented a deserted look on Wednesday with the officials temporarily closing entry to visitors to prevent mishaps, sources said.

The decision was taken keeping in view tourists’ safety as the forest streams across the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border close to the popular tourist destination were in spate.

The Forest department reportedly put up a banner at the entrance of the spot requesting visitors to stay away in view of heavy flow in the waterfall until further notice.

