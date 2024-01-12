Boeing’s newest widebody jet 777-9 to make Indian debut in Wings India

January 12, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Amid fresh troubles for aerospace major Boeing, after a deactivated emergency exit blew out inflight on an Alaska Boeing 737 Max 9, its newest widebody jet — 777-9 — is set to make its Indian debut at Wings India 2024, the company informed in a press release on Friday.

The 777-9 flight test airplane is expected to touch down in Hyderabad on January 16 and will be on static display for the visitors of the Wings India between January 18-19.

Based on the company’s existing twin-aisle airplane, the 777 and with advanced technologies from the 787 Dreamliner family, the 777-9, according to Boeing, will be the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet.

Air India will receive 10 777-9s, as part of the carrier’s substantial order placed in 2023, aimed at bolstering its fleet strategy and meeting the growing demand for international air travel in the rapidly expanding South Asian market. Overall, Boeing has booked more than 450 orders for the 777X family, which includes the 777-8 and 777-9 passenger models and the 777-8 Freighter, the company said in the statement.

“We welcome the opportunity to introduce the state-of-the-art 777-9 to India and look forward to its induction in our customers’ fleets over the coming years. The 777-9 will become the flagship of many airlines around the world,” said Ryan Weir, Boeing vice president, Commercial Sales and Marketing for India.

“We are excited to reinforce our commitment to India’s aerospace industry and showcase our leading products and services at Wings India 2024,” said Salil Gupte, president of Boeing India.

At Wings India 2024, Boeing will showcase the 777X passenger interior in an immersive display while the newly merged Air India Express will host static and flying displays of its 737-8, featuring a Kalamkari ( traditional weaving pattern of the Deccan) inspired tail design.

Boeing has partnered with GMR Aero Technic to establish a Boeing Converted Freighter line in Hyderabad. The company has also committed a $100 million investment in infrastructure and pilot training programs to support India’s growing demand for pilots in the coming two decades, it said.

