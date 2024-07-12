Bodyguard for five years turns killer for Shadnagar realtor

A personal bodyguard for five years turned killer for a realtor in Shadnagar on Wednesday evening. Kammari Krishna, 63, a resident of Hydershakote, was brutally murdered at his farmhouse at around 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday while he was taking a stroll, sipping his evening tea.

About four hours after reaching K K Farms in Kammadhanam of Shadnagar with his wife and their 16-month-old daughter, Krishna was stabbed and his throat was slit by his bodyguard Baba, who joined his second stint as Krishna’s bodyguard just 15 days ago.

“Baba earlier worked with Krishna from 2015-2020 after which he was sacked. He was ever since requesting Krishna to take him back, and upon repeated requests, Krishna hired him again. During his first stint, Baba was promised some land by Krishna which was not given to him and consequently he developed a grudge against Krishna, said an official from the Shadnagar police.

Meanwhile, Krishna’s third wife Kammari Pavani, was also present at the spot when three men fled in a car.

Krishna had ongoing troubles with his first wife and land disputes with other relators, said police. “We are evaluating the case from all angles. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being looked into to identify the killers,” the official said.

