Body to be donated to medical college

The mortal remains of Communist legend Mallu Swarajyam will be donated to the Nalgonda Medical College for research purposes, as per her wishes, her son Mallu Nagarjuna Reddy told media persons here on Saturday.

Swarajyam’s remains will be preserved overnight at the hospital and will be transported to M.B. Bhavan, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) headquarters, for visitors to offer their last respects till 10 a.m on Sunday.

Later, family members and leaders from Hyderabad will shift the remains to Nalgonda town, about 100 km away, for the last ceremony.

According to CPI (M) leaders, a large public meeting was planned in the town to commemorate Swarajyam’s life. Her body will also be kept there for last tributes by locals, State and national leaders till the evening.

Around 5 p.m., in the last journey, the Communist cadre will giver her a red flag farewell, till the Nalgonda medical college, where her remains will be handed over to the authorities.