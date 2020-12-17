Telangana

Body of woman found

Body of a woman was found at Fasalwadi village under the limits of Sangareddy Rural Police station on Thursday. According to Rural sub-inspector K. Srikanth, the body was found on the side of the road that leads to Narsapur. It was suspected that she was raped and murdered about two to three days ago. Superintendent of Police S. Chandrasekhar Reddy and DSP A Balaji visited the spot. She was wearing a maroon coloured jacket and blue sari. Rural police registered a case and are investigating. Body was shifted to government hospital for postmortem.

