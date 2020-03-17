Body of woman found under culvert

In a shocking incident, the body of a woman aged between 25-30 was found on Tuesday under a culvert near Chevella in Rangareddy district.

The body without clothes was found by villagers of Tangedupally around 7 am . They immediately alerted the Chevalla police who rushed to the spot.

According to police, the woman’s head was bludgeoned with a heavy object. The victim’s hands were found tied and her face smashed to prevent her from being identified. Jewellery was also found on her person.

Police suspect that the victim was killed elsewhere and her body was dumped in the culvert a day or two ago.

Shamshabad Deputy Commissioner of Police who reached the spot took stock of the situation. He said all police stations, including those in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates, have been alerted for any missing persons complaint. Further, police will also examine CCTV footage from nearby areas.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and will ascertain whether the victim was sexually assaulted. A case has been booked and the police are investigating..

Speaking to The Hindu, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar said, “We have some clues which we are working on. We will get to know soon.”