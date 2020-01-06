Body of temple worker fished out

The body of K Shankar, a contract worker, who drowned in the Godavari during the Teppotsavam (float festival) on Sunday night at Parnashala village in Dummugudem mandal, was fished out by the police with the help of local swimmers on Monday.

Shankar, 27, a contract worker of the famous Ramalayam temple in Parnashala, fell off a small boat after the firecrackers stocked in the boat for fireworks display during Teppotsavam, accidentally exploded.

Two other workers on board the boat had a providential escape after they managed to swim to safety, sources said.

Though the police launched a search operation immediately after the incident on Sunday night, they failed to trace Shankar due to darkness. The police retrieved his body from the river after resuming search operation on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, some agitated relatives of the deceased from Seethanagaram village staged a dharna in Parnashala on Monday afternoon resenting the tragic death of the contract worker during the annual fete held in connection with Mukkoti Ekadasi festival.

They alleged that the organisers of Teppotsavam failed to take proper safety precautions and provide life jackets to the contract workers during the boat ride.

They called off their protest following the intervention of the temple authorities, who assured to extend all possible help to the bereaved family of the deceased.