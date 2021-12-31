Telangana

Body of pregnant woman found

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD 31 December 2021 21:51 IST
Updated: 31 December 2021 21:51 IST

The body of a pregnant woman was found on the outskirts of Banglavenkatapur village between Toopran and Gajwel road. It was identified as that of a 30-year-old who was nine months pregnant. The body was left at the place a few days ago.

ACP M. Ramesh visited the spot and examined the body. Postmortem was conducted at the spot as the body was in a decomposed stage.

Mr. Ramesh urged people to pass on any information of any missing pregnant. It is suspected that the woman belongs to north India.

