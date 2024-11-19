Body of missing girl found on Hyderabad outskirts; three, including boyfriend, held for murder

The body of an 18-year-old girl, who was earlier reported missing, was found in Tukkuguda on Friday (November 18, 2024). Police have arrested three people, including the victim’s boyfriend, in connection with the case.

According to the police, the teenager’s mother filed a missing person report on November 10, stating that her daughter had left home a few days ago with a youth named Vignesh, also known as Chintu.

Based on credible information, police apprehended 22-year-old Vignesh and two others: 22-year-old Saketh and 20-year-old Kalyani from Dathunagar in Kanchanbagh. During interrogation, Vignesh confessed to the crime.

“Vignesh said that he reportedly met her through Instagram and about five months ago, they met at a temple in Falaknuma. His confession revealed that they had frequent arguments, with the victim pressuring him for marriage. With an intention to kill her, Vignesh allegedly took her to his friend Saketh’s house in Uppuguda after convincing her to leave home. They later moved to a rented house in Kanchanbagh,” said the police.

Vignesh admitted to marrying the victim in a staged ceremony on November 8 with the help of Saketh and Kalyani. “This was allegedly done to divert suspicion and avoid questions about her disappearance. Later that evening, when Saketh and Kalyani were away, Vignesh killed her. He informed Saketh and Kalyani about the murder upon their return. The trio then allegedly transported the body on a scooter to the Outer Ring Road near Tukkuguda and dumped it beside the road,” added the police.

Based on the confessions and evidence gathered, police have altered the initial missing person report to include charges of kidnapping, murder, and destruction of evidence under relevant sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

