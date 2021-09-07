Body of missing doctor found in irrigation tank

NALGONDA

07 September 2021 20:12 IST

LB Nagar MLA’s relative was missing since Monday

More than 24 hours after D. Jayasheel Reddy, a relative of TRS LB Nagar legislator D. Sudheer Reddy, went missing, his body was retrieved from an irrigation tank near the family’s agriculture fields at Mella Duppalapally in the district on Tuesday.

The Police and Fire and Rescue departments began tracing operations around noontime on Monday, after the family members approached the police and petitioned about his sudden disappearance in the vast fields. He had last spoken with his mother at around 8 a.m.

Police sources said the victim was to travel back to the United States, where he completed his education and practices medicine, on Wednesday.

While there were speculative theories regarding his mysterious missing, the police and network teams, and the dog squad were only able to point the suspicion at the brimming agricultural well. They also started emptying it.

According to the police, it is still not clear if 42-year-old Jayasheel Reddy fell into the irrigation tank accidentally or it was an intended act to end his life. Nalgonda rural police has opened an investigation.