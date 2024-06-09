GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Body in water tank: police rule out foul play

Published - June 09, 2024 12:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

Naveen Kumar

The body of the 27-year-old man found inside a water tank in Nalgonda on June 3 is likely to be ruled as a case of suicide as per the preliminary opinion of the coroner. Avula Vamsi Krishna was reported missing on May 24 and a complaint was lodged the next day. Officials also said that he was diagnosed with a medical history of manic episodes. 

The decomposed body was found by Nalgonda Municipal Assistant Engineer and water linemen during their cleanliness checks of the tank, located in Ward 28 of Patabasti.

“The cleaning of the tanks is done every 2-3 days as per the rules. Everything was ok when the municipal staff inspected the water tank on May 30, after which water was released on June 1,” said the officials. 

The Nalgonda police launched a probe into the case of a decomposed body of a man found inside a water tank in Nalgonda town. 

Officials from the Nalgonda police said that they have ruled out the homicide angle as it is impractical for someone to carry the person five floors up and throw him into the tank.

“The preliminary opinion of the coroner who inspected the bloated body is that his death was due to drowning. His family members also revealed that he has a medical history of having manic episodes where he runs around and hurts himself,” said the officials. 

The tank provides drinking water to seven localities, including the Housing Board, Indiramma and SLBC colonies, Kathalguda, Mamillaguda, Hanumannagar, and Krishnanagar. 

