Body discovered under demolished house in Moosapet

February 22, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 45-year-old worker died when the debris of building being demolished fell on him in Moosapet late on Wednesday. The body was discovered on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Swamy Reddy Rao, 45, who worked as a labourer. Reddy was separated from his wife and children.

According to a Kukatpally police official, the open area with eight rooms belonging to Shravan Kumar was being demolished as part of a plan to construct a new building. As the demolition was planned on Wednesday, the tenants were asked to vacate the rented portion of the house on Tuesday.

However, Reddy returned to the house in an inebriated condition on Wednesday afternoon and slept when the workers, who had by then partially demolished the building, were away for a lunch break. After lunch, the rest of the house was demolished with earth mover when the wall collapsed and fell on Reddy, killing him on the spot. This happened on Wednesday evening around 6 p.m.

His body was found while clearing the debris around 3 a.m. on Thursday after which Reddy’s son, Naveen Kumar filed the complaint. His body was handed over to relatives after postmortem at Gandhi Hospital.

Further investigation is underway and the police have registered a case under Section 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the contractor and driver of the earth mover. “They were supposed to check the premises before resuming the demolition work again,” the official said.

