Bodies of therapists fished out

KHAMMAM

21 December 2021 20:40 IST

The bodies of three Ayurveda therapists from Kerala, who drowned during a weekend trip to the NSP canal here at Danvaigudem on Sunday evening, were fished out from the irrigation canal on Tuesday after a dawn to dusk search operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel.

The tragic death of the trio, who came to this Fort town from Kerala to promote natural therapies, brought an abrupt end to their promising careers as Ayurveda therapists.

Split into two separate teams, the NDRF personnel along with the local police launched the search operation in two small inflatable motor rescue boats early on Tuesday morning.

They recovered the three bodies of Sonu Parakal, 35, Abhay, 25 and Vivek, 22, at different locations near V V Palem and Pedagopathi villages, about more than five km away from Danavaigudem, sources said.

The family members and friends of Sonu, a senior manager of the Khammam branch of a Ayurveda hospital, wailed inconsolably as his body was fished out from the canal late on Tuesday afternoon. His 11-year-old son Sharon narrowly escaped from drowning following timely rescue effort by Pradeep, a youth also from Kerala, on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the Khanapuram Haveli police handed over the bodies of the trio to their relatives and friends after postmortem on Tuesday evening.