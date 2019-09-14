Bodhan MLA denies joining BJP

Bodhan MLA Mohd Shakeel continued to create controversy over his reported plans to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying if ever he wanted to leave the TRS he would openly declare his intentions.

In an informal interaction with the media in the Assembly, Mr. Shakeel asked what was wrong if he met Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Sanjay of the BJP. “I have earlier worked as the BJP president of the district and Arvind is also my neighbour. There is nothing wrong in meeting a neighbour,” he said adding that Arvind’s father and TRS Rajya Sabha MP D. Srinivas too visits his house. However, Mr. Shakeel ruled out joining the BJP but said he was not afraid to reveal if at all he wants to leave the TRS. He blamed some leaders of his party saying they were hell bent on forcing him to leave the TRS. He also rejected the allegations of cases pending against him that led to the rumours and said he was cleared of all the charges in two cases.