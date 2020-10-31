Bodhan inspector in ACB net

He demanded and was receiving a bribe for not registering a case against the complainant

Station House Officer of Bodhan police station in Nizamabad district, P. Rakesh, was caught red-handed by the officials of Anti Corruption Bureau while accepting a bribe of ₹ 50,000 and one Samsung Note 20 Ultra worth ₹1,03,999 from a complainant for showing official favour.

Rakesh demanded and accepted the bribe from Mohammed Sajid Ahmed for not registering a false case against him and release his Royal Enfield bike, which was kept in the police station.

Sub-inspector Mogulaiah and armed reserve police constable A Gahendra, who is also the driver of Rakesh, were booked for abetting the latter’s act. They were arrested and produced before the Special Judge for ACB cases, Karimnagar.