Bodhan bandh today after Shivaji statue row

The Nizamabad district unit of BJP has given a call for bandh in Bodhan on Monday in protest against lathicharge and use of teargas by police against party cadre when they resisted the attempts of TRS and MIM activists to remove the statue of Shivaji in the town.

The BJP district president Basava Laxminarsaiaih who gave the call was arrested by police at Sarangapur when he was headed for Bodhan town after meeting the party cadre who were detained at Dichpally police station. Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali enquired about the incident from Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy and Nizamabad Police Commissioner K.R. Nagaraju.