Board meetings need to be held regularly for employees’ welfare: Seethakka

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Seethakka expressed her astonishment at the decade-long gap since the last board meeting of the Society for Rural Development Services (SRDS).

Addressing a meeting at the Secretariat on Saturday, she said that lack of board meetings has a detrimental impact on employees’ welfare, and asked, “How can we understand the problems faced by employees if meetings are not held regularly?” With over 3,700 outsourced employees, including technical assistants, computer operators, office subordinates, and engineering consultants, there is an urgent need for timely discussion on their welfare, she said.

The Minister directed officials to prepare plans aimed at enhancing the job security of SRDS employees. “We are an employee-friendly government. Employees can work actively only if they are happy,” she asserted, emphasising the link between employee satisfaction and the effective delivery of government services.

She assured that the government is committed to providing retirement benefits similar to those received by regular government employees to resolve issues that have plagued the workforce.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to draft proposals that need to be approved by the Finance Department, marking a hopeful turning point for SRDS employees after years of neglect.

Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, Lokesh Kumar, Commissioner Anita Ramachandran and Special Commissioner B. Shafiullah attended the meeting.

