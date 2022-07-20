BNI conclave at HICC on July 23

Business Network International (BNI), the world’s largest referral marketing organisation with over 2.9 lakh members in 75-plus countries, is hosting the BNI Networking Conclave at HICC Novotel on July 23.

The conclave enables entrepreneurs to explore business and potential collaborative opportunities under one roof. Well-known marketing guru Prahlad Kakkar, through an insightful session, will demystify brand strategies to beat competitive clutter.

Over 600 entrepreneurs from different walks of business, eager to expand their network and reach and explore opportunities of business and collaboration, will be part of the conclave. For registration, contact 7095100063 or www.mygridclub.com/bni-conclave/, according to a press release.