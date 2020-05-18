BMS launches agitation against privatisation of coal sector

PEDDAPALLI

18 May 2020 18:47 IST

trade union plans to stage protest for three days

Opposing the Union government’s decision to privatise the coal mines, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has launched a three-day agitational programme in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited from Monday.

The BMS trade union leaders staged a protest at the union office in Godavarikhani on Monday condemning the Centre’s decision. They have decided to stage protests by wearing black badges on Tuesday and submit memorandum opposing privatisation of the coal sector to the general managers of respective SCCL mines on Wednesday.

Singareni Coalmines Karmika Sangh (affiliated to BMS) president Kengerla Mallaiah said that it was not fair on the part of the Central government to privatise the coal sector and cause unrest among the coal miners. Demanding that the government withdraw the proposed move to privatise, he threatened to intensify the agitational programmes against the privatisation of the coal sector as it was detrimental in the interests of workmen. BMS leaders P. Ravinder, B. Srinivas, S. Vijaykumar and others also participated in the agitation.

