Telangana

BMS launches agitation against privatisation of coal sector

BMS president Kengerla Mallaiah staging a protest at the trade union office in Godavarikhani on Monday.

BMS president Kengerla Mallaiah staging a protest at the trade union office in Godavarikhani on Monday.   | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

trade union plans to stage protest for three days

Opposing the Union government’s decision to privatise the coal mines, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has launched a three-day agitational programme in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited from Monday.

The BMS trade union leaders staged a protest at the union office in Godavarikhani on Monday condemning the Centre’s decision. They have decided to stage protests by wearing black badges on Tuesday and submit memorandum opposing privatisation of the coal sector to the general managers of respective SCCL mines on Wednesday.

Singareni Coalmines Karmika Sangh (affiliated to BMS) president Kengerla Mallaiah said that it was not fair on the part of the Central government to privatise the coal sector and cause unrest among the coal miners. Demanding that the government withdraw the proposed move to privatise, he threatened to intensify the agitational programmes against the privatisation of the coal sector as it was detrimental in the interests of workmen. BMS leaders P. Ravinder, B. Srinivas, S. Vijaykumar and others also participated in the agitation.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 6:50:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/bms-launches-agitation-against-privatisation-of-coal-sector/article31615632.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY