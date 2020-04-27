Telangana

BMS demands full wages to Singareni coal miners

Miners told to stage protests at home to gather attention to their demands

The Singareni Coal Mines Karmika Sangh affiliated to BMS has launched three-day agitational programmes in the coal belt regions demanding that the Singareni management provide full wages to the coal miners and opposing the deduction of 50 % salaries in the name of lockdown.

Accordingly, on Monday, the coal miners attended to the duties by wearing black badges as a mark of protest demanding the management to provide complete wages without any deduction for the month of April. They also demanded the management to refund the deducted March month salary to the coal miners in the April month salary.

BMS state president Kengerla Mallaiah said that they had informed the coal miners to observe one day fast along with their family members on April 28 by remaining in their houses and on April 30 the miners were told to ring the bells and make noise by hitting the plates in the evening at their homes.

