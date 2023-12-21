BMP-II infantry combat vehicles finish floatation trials at Malkapur lake

December 21, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

As the villagers of Malkapur gathered on the edge of Peddacheruvu (Malkapur lake) on Thursday morning, the Ordnance Factory Medak (OFMK) carried out flotation trials of BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicles.

The Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty (BMP, Russian for Infantry Fighting Vehicle ) is an amphibious infantry vehicle developed in the 1980s in Soviet Union. The vehicle comes with an all round armour steel for fire protection and are meant for transporting troops/soldiers in the war area/zone. Manufactured in the Ordnance Factory at Yeddumailaram, the unit carries out trials every year.

These vehicles can seat up to eight persons and travel at speed of 60 kmph on the road and 7 kmph on water, despite a 14 tonne weight. They are equipped with night view capability, smoke grenade launcher, a main gun of 30 mm with 7.62 rifle and a missile launcher provision

As a part of annual flotation trials, this year two BMP-II vehicles and an overhauled BMP-II have been earmarked from the current year’s production. The trials were conducted under the supervision of Ordnance Factory Medak and Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA).

The OFMK unit was established in 1984 and till date, more than 2,000 BMPs have been produced and supplied to the Indian Army. Apart from the new vehicles, overhauling of in service vehicles also is done at OFMK. These trials were conducted under the supervision and guidance of B. Ratna Prasad, General Manager, Quality and R&D, team of officers & Staff of OFMK. The vehicles were inspected by DGQA officers for post trials and successfully cleared.