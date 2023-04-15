Blueprint of villages underwent sea change in Telangana: Minister

April 15, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao has stated that blueprint of village has undergone a transformation of the last nine years in Telangana and the national awards being bagged by them is a testimony to the change.

Speaking to elected representatives and officials of Gram Panchayats, mandal parishads and zilla parishads, who left for New Delhi later in the day, on Saturday to receive the national awards at the hands of the President of India at an event scheduled for April 17, he said Gangadevipalle in combined Warangal district was a model for GPs not only in the State but for others too but now every other village in Telangana had become a Gangadevipalle in terms of progress.

Attributing the transformation to the hard work of elected representatives and officials and other employees the Minister said no body had imagined even a decade back that every GP in the State would a tractor with trolley and a water tanker to meet the sanitation, watering of plants and other needs. In fact, they had become sources of revenue for several GPs.

The villages of Telangana had bagged 19/20, 8/27 and 13/48 awards in different categories. The rural local bodies in the State had so far bagged 79 awards in all since 2014, the Minister disclosed and no other State in the country was in the vicinity of Telangana in getting recognition for their good work. Had the Centre cooperated and sanctioned funds the villages of Telangana would have made much more progress, he felt.

Mr. Dayakar Rao suggested that the Centre link agricultural operations with the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MG-NREGS) as sought by the Assembly through a resolution. Vice-Chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar as complimented the elected representatives and officials of the rural local bodies (RLBs).