Blue Cross to help sterilise street dogs in Telangana

Published - July 26, 2024 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department on Friday decided to make functional all the animal birth control (ABC) centres established at district headquarters to reduce the street dogs population in the State.

The programme is to be taken up in collaboration with noted voluntary organisation Blue Cross. All veterinarians and para-veterinarians will be given orientation and training by the organisation, and it was also decided to take up an extensive awareness campaign to self-help groups and residents’ welfare association on the dos and don’ts in dealing with streets dogs.

Commissioner of Municipal Administration N. Gautham, accompanied by municipal commissioners from the surrounding municipalities, visited a Blue Cross facility in the city and interacted with its chief, Amala Akkineni. The visit is a follow-up of the decision taken by a State-level monitoring committee headed by MA&UD secretary M. Dana Kishore recently.

The municipal commissioners were apprised of the standard operating protocols to be taken up during the sterilisation of street dogs under the ABC programme; pre and post-operative considerations; vaccinations; and the requisite infrastructure. Ms. Akkineni showed the state-of-the-art infrastructure at the ABC facility and its functioning to the officials, according to a press release.

