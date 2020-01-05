‘Blood donation on wheels’ inaugurated

A fully-equipped van to collect blood from voluntary donors and popularise voluntary blood donation was inaugurated by Collector Rajat Kumar Saini at the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam on Sunday.

The van named ‘Mobile blood collection and transport vehicle’, costing ₹35 lakh, was sanctioned to the hospital by the government under the National Health Mission, sources said.

The introduction of the mobile van fitted with two beds, blood collection and storage facilities besides a public address system is expected to give an impetus to voluntary blood donation in Bhadrachalam Agency, augment stock in the blood bank of the Area Hospital and save precious lives, sources added.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Bhadrachalam Project Officer, V.P. Gautham and Area Hospital Superintendent Yugender were present. Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt and several others donated blood on the occasion.

Mr Saini presented a blood donor certificate to Mr Dutt as a token of appreciation of humanitarian gesture towards fellow human beings. He felicitated several voluntary blood donors for donating blood multiple times in recent years and highlighting the significance of the life saving act.