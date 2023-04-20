Blood banks, dialysis centres increased in Telangana: Harish Rao

April 20, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao on Thursday inaugurated a five-bed dialysis centre and a blood bank at Nampally Area Hospital. The centre was established on the request of MLA Zafar Hussain to provide better healthcare to the underprivileged.

Highlighting the importance of dialysis centres for kidney patients, Mr. Harish Rao praised the State government for establishing one dialysis centre each in all constituencies to provide free services under the Arogyashri scheme and increasing the number of dialysis centres from three to 102 in Telangana. This has enabled over 10,000 people to access free dialysis.

The minister highlighted that the government offered quality healthcare and provided financial support to kidney patients in the form of pension and free bus passes.

Apart from dialysis centres, the government increased the number of government blood banks from 28 to 56 in the State. It gave component separators to 27 blood banks, which enabled one unit of blood to be used for 3-4 persons.

Mr. Harish Rao said the government was committed to strengthening the State’s healthcare infrastructure and was currently working on several projects to achieve this goal, including the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) project to provide super-speciality services.

He said the State’s healthcare sector had become a benchmark for the country, with timely appointments and no shortage of doctors. The government was also taking steps to strengthen trauma care centres and emergency services.

The government also doubled the diet charges and established a midwifery system for the first time in the country to promote normal births, he said, adding that births in government hospitals increased from 30% to 65%, indicating an increase in people’s trust in government healthcare services. The government would soon implement the KCR Nutrition Kit programme, providing essential nutrition support to 6.5 lakh pregnant women with a budget of ₹250 crore, he said.