Blind hatred for Modi cannot be the premise for opposition unity: KTR

June 01, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

‘People need a better model of governance and not mere change of leadership face’

R. Ravikanth Reddy

Blind hatred against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the sole agenda of ousting one man from his position cannot be the reason for opposition parties’ unity, and people will not welcome such a political approach, said K.T. Rama Rao, working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and IT Minister of Telangana.

He said Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao dropped the idea of uniting opposition precisely for this reason and was charting his own course establishing a national party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). “People need a better model of governance and not mere change of leadership face,” he said in an interaction with reporters here on Thursday.

“After trying the unity of opposition, KCR has realised the futility of it without a new governance model which is the need of the country,” he felt. Earlier, KCR had met the leaders of various political parties, except the Congress and the BJP, and advocated the need for a new alliance without Congress. Later, he announced the formation of the BRS and was charting his own course independently as of now.

Expressing his reservations on the opposition unity, Mr. K.T. Rama Rao asserted that Prime Minister Modi would not come to power in the next elections. He said Mr. Modi should be defeated as he was the most incompetent and inefficient Prime Minister in the independent India’s history as his administration was responsible for highest inflation, highest unemployment, highest fuel prices and lowest value of the Indian rupee.

Arguing for Modi’s ouster from power, he said Indian electorate was smart and understood who was responsible for the present crisis. Generally, 80% of people voted out a government without looking at the alternative option as there would anyway be another one waiting in the wings to run the government, he said in support of his argument that there was no need for an alternative face in the opposition.

