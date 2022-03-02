Blaze on Golconda Fort alarms citizens

The Historic Golconda Fort | Photo Credit: File photo

March 02, 2022 21:35 IST

A big blaze on the upper reaches of the Golconda Fort on Wednesday evening has been put out, according to the Archaeological Survey of India officials. Nobody was harmed as the the fire spread in an open area before it was controlled. The fire could be seen from a great distance and Saraswati Bhamidi, a photographer, live-tweeted it creating a tizzy at 6.24 p.m. “The fire was started by some tourists and it was put out within 20 minutes. We have filed a complaint with the police and they inspected the spot,” said the ASI official.

While parts of the inner fortification of the Golconda Fort has lighting that is used for the sound and light show, the particular location which caught fire doesn’t have any lighting fixtures. “Short circuit is ruled out as this portion is not part of the sound and light show. The dry grass and refuse caught fire,” said the ASI staffer.

