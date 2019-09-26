Blast at chemical factory, three women injured

Three women workers suffered grievous injuries in a blast at Vajra Matrix Abrasives and Tools, a chemical factory, at Rampur industrial area on the outskirts of Warangal city on Thursday.

The injured were identified as Priyanka (28) of Madikonda, Naini Swaroopa (35) and Naini Rajitha (32) of Rampur village. While the critically injured Priyanka was shifted to MGM Hospital and later to Hyderabad for better treatment, Swaroopa and Rajitha were admitted to a private hospital, Subedari. Priyanka suffered 75 per cent burn injuries.

Speaking to The Hindu, Madikonda Inspector of police Jani Narasimhulu said that the chemical caused the blast and fire accident. “The right leg of Swaroopa was amputated by the doctors as the injury was serious,” he said.

There were five persons at the factory when the mishap occurred. ACP, Kazipet, K Narsinga Rao and other officials visited the site. However, the police are yet to ascertain the cause of the blast. “We will confirm the cause by sending the chemical substance to the FSL,” City Police Commissioner V Ravinder said.