Blaming KCR has become hobby for the Opposition, says Harish Rao

July 08, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao came down heavily against the Opposition parties including BJP and Congress, stating that criticising Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has become a hobby for them.

Mr. Harish Rao was responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s criticism of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao at the public meeting he addressed at Warangal on Saturday morning.

“Whoever is coming to the State is criticising Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao and indulging in mud-slinging. Recently, AICC General Secretary Rahul Gandhi visited the State and criticised Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao. Now it is the turn of Mr. Narendra Modi. The Union government presents awards at New Delhi for Telangana and BJP leaders criticise the State here. They are copying each and every scheme of us and implementing them with some other name. If we are not working well, why are they copying our schemes and presenting awards?” asked Mr. Harish Rao, while speaking to reporters here at Narsapur. He was here to distribute Podu lands to tribals.

Informing that the investments were coming to Telangana because of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao and not because of the Centre, the Minister rebuked the claim by Mr. Modi that they were giving funds to the State. “If you really love Telangana, release the pending funds immediately,” he suggested to the Prime Minister.

Mr. Harish Rao said that the Centre has failed to release money to the State despite recommendations by NITI Aayog, coach factory was not sanctioned and instead a wagon unit was allotted, tribal university was not given and the steel factory at Bayyaram was also not sanctioned.

