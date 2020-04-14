Telangana

Blaming a community for coronavirus spread faulted

Writers, civil rights activists urge government to take action against those responsible

A group of over 130 writers, intellectuals and human rights activists have in a joint statement condemned the vicious campaign by some elements that Tabligh Jamaat and the entire Muslim community was responsible for the spread of coronavirus in India.

The propaganda was aimed at terrorising ordinary people into thinking that Muslims have resorted to a major subversion. The electronic and social media were forcefully orchestrating their agenda.

By the campaign, some people were attempting to stoke communal hatred by misrepresenting Muslim community, the statement released by human rights activist S. Jeevan Kumar, poetess Vimala and writer Shader Moinuddin said.

The group warned that social distancing that was followed to prevent coronavirus took the shape of social boycott against Muslims. The situation was a body blow to the spirit of nationwide solidarity against the virus. They demanded the Central and State governments to take severe action against persons responsible for it.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 14, 2020 6:28:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/blaming-a-community-for-coronavirus-spread-faulted/article31340108.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY