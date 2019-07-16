Black spots on highways identified in Nirmal

Nirmal district Superintendent of Police C. Shashidhar Raju led a host of officials from the police and R&B departments as well as the National Highways Authority of India on Monday in identification of black spots on NH 44, NH 61 and old NH 7 in the town. The exercise was undertaken to initiate measures to check accidents at vulnerable spots.

The places that they visited included Soan bus stop, Madhapur cross road, Kadthal cross road on NH 44, Mancherial cross road, chain gate on old NH 7 and Sirgapur and Lolam cross road on NH 61, and Nirmal-Bhainsa road. The SP suggested a slew of precautionary measures to be undertaken at the spots to curb accidents.

A new service road will be laid near Kadthal besides an underpass so that people can access Madhapur without taking the NH 44. “Rumbler strips will also be provided at these spots around the places which connect the approach roads to the highways,” Mr. Raju said.

NHAI officials assured to start work at the earliest. Additional SP Dakshinamurthy, Nirmal DSP Upender Reddy, Soan CI Ramesh Babu, Nirmal Town CI D.A. John Diwakar, DCRB CI P. Srinivas and Special Branch Inspector Venkatesh were present to inspect the spots.