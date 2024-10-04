GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BL Cerebration quiz Hyderabad regional round tomorrow

Updated - October 04, 2024 12:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The 21st edition of BL Cerebration quiz, organised by The Hindu Businessline, has moved to the second week of the regional rounds.

The top six contestants from each city will advance to the virtual regional finals scheduled on October 5 in Hyderabad, October 6 in Bangalore, October 12 in Delhi, and October 13 in Mumbai. The events will be conducted at 11 a.m. across all the cities.

The 21st edition of the BL Cerebration, presented by the JK Tyre, has closed its registrations with an overall participation of over 3600+ individuals taking the online test. This prestigious corporate quiz championship, organised by The Hindu Businessline, is open to corporate executives, business professionals and undiscovered bright minds with a grand prize of up to ₹1.5 lakh.

The Chennai and Kochi rounds concluded on September 28 and September 29 with Jayakanthan R and Pabitra Narayan as the winners respectively. The winners of the regional finals from six cities will compete in the national finals at BSE in Mumbai on October 20. The schedule for the all-India finals is from 10:30 am to 1 pm.

The winners in the national round will get prizes of ₹75,000, ₹50,000, and ₹25,000.

The Cerebration Corporate Quiz 2024 is sponsored by Title Partner JK Tyre, powered by Indian Oil, in association with BSE, and the University partner is Amity University.

Published - October 04, 2024 12:18 am IST

