Telangana

BJYM worker held for abusing Asaduddin Owaisi

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Sai Ram Yadav, popularly known as Laddu Yadav, was arrested on Thursday after a case was booked against him for using unparliamentary language against Hyderabad Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi.

The Afzalgunj police booked a case against Yadav under Sections 341, 188 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said that on August 15, Yadav was speaking to a gathering opposite the Bhageerathi Pooja Store near Begum Bazaar Chhatri, where a stage was set up. It was from here a bike rally for which no prior permission was taken, was organised. Police said that on the same morning, Mr Owaisi, who is the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president, happened to pass by. After seeing him, Yadav allegedly used objectionable language against him.


