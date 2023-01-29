BJYM activists stage protest at DGP’s office

January 29, 2023 02:36 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

High tension prevailed at the Telangana State Director General of Police’s office here on Lakdikapul Road on Saturday when protesters from Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) tried to lay seige to it.

The protesters, who were expressing their solidarity with the police job aspirants, carried placards and shouted slogans. At one point, they outnumbered the security staff, climbed the high gates and entered the premises.

At about 1.30 p.m., they continued marching ahead and sat in protest when the force restrained them.

According to BJYM leader Bhanu Prakash, the recruitment board must adhere to the directions of the Telangana High Court, which is the addition of marks in the written exam for sub-inspectors and constables. The move would help tens of thousands of aspirants qualify for physical events, he said

The activists also demanded reducing the range in four-metre long jump and in the running events.

Several of the protesters were soon detained and take away to various police stations. Traffic came to a standstill and the obstruction continued for long till the police restored normalcy in the area.

The Saifabad police later in the evening registered the incident for three violations – criminal trespass, obstructing public servant in discharge of duty and for obstruction on public road – and booked 20 activists and leaders belonging to BJYM.