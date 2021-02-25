‘BJP’s victory in Sagar will make KCR come out of Pragati Bhavan’

Under KCR’s rule, tribals are the most cheated section, next only to Dalits: Raghunandan Rao

Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Dubbak, M. Raghunandan Rao on Thursday said the party’s victory was essential in the soon-to-be scheduled Nagarjunasagar bypoll, the result of which will also be that “Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will come out of the Pragati Bhavan,” he said.

Along with senior leaders from the State and from undivided Nalgonda, he addressed party cadre and the people of the Assembly constituency at a private function hall at Haliya. Although the party’s general secretary Tarun Chugh flew down to Hyderabad and arrived at Haliya for the scheduled Aatmeeya Sammelan, he returned hurriedly during the rally.

According to Mr. Raghunandan Rao, who addressed the gathering, “a section of the State police officials have left their khaki uniforms and clothed themselves in pink dresses to support KCR”.

“While we were trying to help the land oustees in Nagarjunasagar and guide them for relief, police officials booked our leaders against several cases,” he said. The Dubbak leader also alleged that, under KCR’s rule, “tribal population in the State is the most cheated section, next only to Dalits”.