GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP’s stepmotherly treatment of South will be exposed: Revanth Reddy

Not only in financial support but also there was poor political representation of the South in the BJP-led NDA government, says Revanth Reddy in his roadshows in Kerala

April 18, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Hyderabad

Ravikanth Reddy R 6731
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and UDF candidate for Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency K.C. Venugopal during roadshow on Thursday.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and UDF candidate for Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency K.C. Venugopal during roadshow on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of meting out stepmotherly treatment to South India, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said it will get similar treatment from the people in the Lok Sabha elections with the BJP getting just above 10 seats.

Mr. Reddy was confident that Congress-led INDIA will win at least 115 seats out of the 130 seats in the Southern States and the BJP and its allies have to be satisfied with the remaining seats. In Telangana Congress will win a minimum of 12 seats and there is hardly any space left for the BJP in Telangana, he said. In Kerala, he hoped, INDIA-bloc will win 20 seats.

Mr. Reddy expressed these views while campaigning in Kerala for the second day in support of the United Democratic Front (UDF) headed by the Congress. Continuing his attack on the BJP, Mr. Reddy also alleged that it was not only the lack of financial support but also poor political representation of the South in the BJP-led NDA government.

He asked the Prime Minister to reveal the funds allocated to the Southern States in his 10-year rule. “Why are there no river fronts like Sabarmati in South India,” he asked during his campaign. The BJP government remembers the South only during the elections. He also interacted with the farmers and asked whether the BJP kept its promise of doubling farmers’ income.

Targeting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he alleged that the latter had failed to effectively take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi fearing the alleged ED cases.

Mr. Revanth also said Kerala can boast of sending the country’s next Prime Minister as Mr. Rahul Gandhi would win with a huge majority given the tremendous support he was receiving from across the country.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.