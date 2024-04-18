BJP’s stepmotherly treatment of South will be exposed: Revanth Reddy

April 18, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Hyderabad

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of meting out stepmotherly treatment to South India, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said it will get similar treatment from the people in the Lok Sabha elections with the BJP getting just above 10 seats.

Mr. Reddy was confident that Congress-led INDIA will win at least 115 seats out of the 130 seats in the Southern States and the BJP and its allies have to be satisfied with the remaining seats. In Telangana Congress will win a minimum of 12 seats and there is hardly any space left for the BJP in Telangana, he said. In Kerala, he hoped, INDIA-bloc will win 20 seats.

Mr. Reddy expressed these views while campaigning in Kerala for the second day in support of the United Democratic Front (UDF) headed by the Congress. Continuing his attack on the BJP, Mr. Reddy also alleged that it was not only the lack of financial support but also poor political representation of the South in the BJP-led NDA government.

He asked the Prime Minister to reveal the funds allocated to the Southern States in his 10-year rule. “Why are there no river fronts like Sabarmati in South India,” he asked during his campaign. The BJP government remembers the South only during the elections. He also interacted with the farmers and asked whether the BJP kept its promise of doubling farmers’ income.

Targeting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he alleged that the latter had failed to effectively take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi fearing the alleged ED cases.

Mr. Revanth also said Kerala can boast of sending the country’s next Prime Minister as Mr. Rahul Gandhi would win with a huge majority given the tremendous support he was receiving from across the country.