BJP’s ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ takes-off from historic Charminar

Hyderabad:

28 August 2021 15:04 IST

Yatra aimed at ending family, corrupt, dictatorial rule in Telangana: BJP leaders

State President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Karimanagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has set-off on ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’, a padayatra (walkathon) being undertaken by him to expose “corruption in the TRS Government, to question its failures and to strengthen the organisation (party) to bring it to power in 2023”, from Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar in Hyderbad on Saturday.

The padayatra was flagged off by national General Secretary of BJP in-charge of party affairs in Telangana and Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chug in the presence of a large number of party leaders and cadre. In the first phase of the padayatra, which is likely to go on till the next Assembly elections, Mr. Kumar is planning to walk 10-15 km a day for 36 days with a limited number of party leaders and cadre walking along with him till October 2.

Advertising

Advertising

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy, BJP Vice-President and MP Arun Singh, national OBC Morcha President K. Laxman, MPs Soyam Bapu Rao, D. Aravind, S. Muniswamy (Kolar) MLAs T. Raja Singh and M. Raghunandan Rao, senior leaders P. Shekar Rao, P. Muralidhar Rao, P. Sudhakar Reddy, D.K. Aruna, M. Vijayashanti, G. Vivek, several former Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, padayatra in-charge T. Manohar Reddy and host of other leaders gathered on the occasion.

On the first day, the padayatra is scheduled from Charminar to Mehdipatnam with the night stay at G. Pulla Reddy Pharmacy College. Mr. Kumar and his colleagues in the walkathon will cover Madina, Begum Bazar, Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, Assembly, Lakdikapul, Masab Tank areas including paying homage to martyrs at Martyrs Memorial, garland the statues of Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar in front of the Assembly and on the Assembly premises.

Addressing a party gathering before flagging-off the padayatra, Mr. Chug said the walkathon was against the family rule of CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao and large-scale corruption in his Government. He compared the administration in Telangana to that of the folk tale “Alibaba and the 40 Thieves”.

Stating that the ultimate objective of the padayatra was to fulfil the aspirations of Telangana people which they had fought for the statehood, the BJP leader said: “KCR’s Lanka will be washed away in the tsunami of BJP’s padayatra to end the Ravan Raj in Telangana and install a BJP Government to restore democracy”.

Another national general secretary of BJP and MP Arun Singh said Mr. Kumar’s padayatra would also explain several welfare and development schemes of the Centre which were not being implemented by Telangana. Union Minister Mr. Kishan Reddy said the padayatra was a beginning to end the looting of public money and misrule of the TRS Government and its unkept promises. He alleged that it was only the two families – “Kalavakuntla and Owaisi” – were ruling the State denying even Metro Rail to the Old City people.

Minutes before setting-off on his 36-day padayatra in the first phase, Mr. Kumar alleged that every section of Telangana was unhappy with the TRS rule as the fruits of the statehood achieved with the sacrifice of 1,400 youth by ending their lives were being enjoyed by only one family. Promises made to every section were being belied by the KCR Government, he said.

He pointed out that the KCR Government owed at least ₹1 lakh to every unemployed youth in Telangana as the unemployment allowance promised was not paid to them so far. Instead, they were ending lives in the absence of any recruitment drive, he stated. Now, the CM was planning to deceive Dalits by promising them the moon with Dalit Bandhu scheme, he alleged.

Earlier, Mr. Kumar performed ‘gow mata pooja’ (cow worship ritual) at BJP’s State office and also special pooja at the Bhagyalaxmi temple.