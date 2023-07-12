BJP’s move to introduce UCC a ‘ploy’ to further ‘divisive agenda’: Puvvada Ajay

July 12, 2023 03:25 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - KHAMMAM

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has alleged that the BJP-led Central government’s move to introduce a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was a ploy to further its divisive agenda, divert people’s attention from its misrule and derive political mileage.

Speaking to the media in Khammam on Tuesday, Mr Ajay hailed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to unequivocally oppose the UCC terming it as a bold decision to combat divisive politics and safeguard India’s unity in diversity.

“The decision demonstrated the commitment of Mr. Rao to fight against the “divisive politics and foster communal harmony and national integration,” he said.

The BJP dispensation at the Centre is hell-bent on diverting people’s attention from the real issues and its failure to fulfill promises such as two crore jobs per year, he charged, taking a dig at the Congress party for its alleged failure to counter the BJP’s ‘detrimental’ move to thrust UCC on the nation.