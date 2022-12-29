BJP’s ‘Mission- 90’ in Telangana

December 29, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

With general elections for Assembly hardly a year ahead, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is getting ready for a big fight to come to power in the State. It has been planning to strengthen the party at booth level.

As part of that, a four-layer system - Conveners, Vistaraks, Palaks and Prabahris - at constituency level was established. All of them were clearly entrusted with their responsibility including staying in constituency for prescribed days and coordinating activities. Vistaraks (full timers) would stay in the constituency and work for all the 30 days in a month, followed by conveners for 20 days, Prabahris for 10 days and Palaks for three days. As a beginning the Palaks are going to constituencies on January 5, 6 and 7 and examine the party booth level functioning. There is a possibility that on the last day party national president J.P. Nadda may address all the Palaks through video conference.

This is part of ‘Mission- 90 in Telangana’ chalked out at a meeting of party full-timers, Conveners, Vistaraks, Palaks and Prabahris that was held here for two days and concluded on Thursday.

“The people are vexed with the ruling of BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and ready to dislodge the BRS. That does not mean you will be offered power. Work hard at your constituencies and create confidence among people that you are the alternative. At the same time, see that votes do not go to Congress party,” was what the party activists were told by party leaders in the training programme.

About 100 Vistaraks (full-timers) from 14 States attended the training programme.

BJP National General Secretary (Organising) B. L. Santosh, party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minster of Culture, Tourism & DoNER G. Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman, national vice-president D. K. Aruna, Telangana Incharge and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, general secretaries Sunil Bansal, Arvind Menon, Shiva Prakash and others participated in the meeting. Conveners, Vistaraks, Palaks and Prabahris from all the 119 Assembly constituencies attended the meeting.

Mr. Santosh, while addressing the party full timers, Palaks and others, stressed the need for focusing on strengthening the party and taking the party programmes to the public. The party activists were also directed to focus on highlighting the failures of the ruling party. It was decided to hold ‘Polling booth Sammelan’ for two days in all Assembly constituencies - on February 12 and 13 - for which it was decided to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The responsibility of Palak was entrusted to persons like G. Kishan Reddy, D.K. Aruna, M. Raghunandan, D. Aravind, K Rajagopal Reddy, Vivek Venkataswamy, and M. Vijayashanthi. They were reportedly directed to stay in the constituency at least three days per month and report back ground realities and corrections needed to be put in place.