BJP’s manifesto a ‘post-dated cheque of a failing bank’: Revanth

April 14, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Hyderabad

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy termed the BJP’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ manifesto a repeat of their 2004 ‘India Shining‘ one and said it was bound to be rejected by the people.

“Now after two disappointing terms, people will reject [the] BJP and [the] Congress led by #RahulGandhi ji will end people’s misery,” Mr. Revanth posted on ‘X’.

He also termed the BJP’s manifesto a “post-dated cheque drawn on a failing bank” and posted pictures of the BJP’s campaign in 2004 and 2024, labelling it as BJP propaganda.