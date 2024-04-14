GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP’s manifesto a ‘post-dated cheque of a failing bank’: Revanth

April 14, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy termed the BJP’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ manifesto a repeat of their 2004 ‘India Shining‘ one and said it was bound to be rejected by the people.

“Now after two disappointing terms, people will reject [the] BJP and [the] Congress led by #RahulGandhi ji will end people’s misery,” Mr. Revanth posted on ‘X’.

He also termed the BJP’s manifesto a “post-dated cheque drawn on a failing bank” and posted pictures of the BJP’s campaign in 2004 and 2024, labelling it as BJP propaganda.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.