BJP’s graph rising for the last 10 days: Kishan Reddy

November 15, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister and TS BJP president G. Kishan Reddy addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Union Minister and TS BJP president G. Kishan Reddy addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy claimed that his party’s ‘graph’ has increased in the last 10 days, especially after the announcement of candidates and promise to make a person from Backward Classes (BCs) the Chief Minister if BJP comes to power in Telangana.

“We are getting positive reports from the ground level about getting a lot of support from the weaker sections, youth and women, contrary to the ‘concocted’ surveys being shown on social media by rival parties. We are the main competitor for the ruling BRS and have given record number of tickets to people from BCs and other deprived sections,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“The BJP has issued 36 tickets to BCs and three others got them from its alliance partner, Janasena, making it a total of 39 out of the 119 Assembly constituencies. In comparison, the Congress has given tickets to 22 BCs and BRS to 23. This itself is an indication of the party’s commitment to social justice,” he said.

“We have also issued tickets to 14 women, whereas BRS has given to just eight. Our social engineering is to ensure every section of the society gets benefit of political power. Several BC organisations have been coming forward to support us and we have decided to have constituency-wise meetings to meet them,” he added.

Mr. Reddy said that the party was sure to gain from the anti-incumbency against the BRS government though the Congress was trying help the ruling party. Both parties are the same; family-driven corrupt parties providing the same kind of administration, and so people are looking towards the saffron party, he said.

The Minister also accused the police of threatening Independent candidates who had filed nominations against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to make them withdraw. “Both KCR and his son K.T. Rama Rao are going to lose, so they are running scared,” he said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Mr. Reddy had condemned the attack on Nalgonda district president K. Sridhar Reddy allegedly by BRS activists. Mr. Sridhar Reddy was shifted to RIMS in Nalgonda for treatment. The State BJP chief spoke with Mr. Sridhar Reddy over the phone and inquired about the attack and his health.

