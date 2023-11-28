BJP’s lone warrior in Assembly for a long time

November 28, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP bagged just one seat in the last Assembly elections in 2018 when T. Raja Singh won from Goshamahal, it was only much later that he was joined by M. Raghunandan Rao and former minister Eatala Rajender through bypolls from Dubbak and Huzurabad constituencies, respectively, in the Assembly.

After Mr. Singh was suspended by the party in August last year following his controversial remarks against the minority community, other claimants made a bid to get the party ticket but the leadership lifted his suspension and renominated the two-time MLA at the nick of time. Reason is if there is any seat the party is pretty sure of coming up trumps, it is here.

Ever since he has been taking up door-to-door campaign in his constituency and got Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to canvas for him though other bigwigs were missing in action. “I am 200% sure of winning again. My campaign is based on the development done with civic works worth ₹500 crore taken up. There are still issues about roads, drinking water and storm water drains. I will fight with the government to get them done,” he said.

Having a late meal with fellow campaigners at his election office in Begumbazar, the MLA claimed people of his constituency “love him” as he is approachable for the young and old alike for sorting out any problem. “I have not changed my mobile, I pick up my phone whether he is a friend or foe and immediately respond. I am more like a brother and friend,” said the fiery BJP leader.

Mr. Singh, who has a substantial following among the youth, his own Lodhi community and other North Indian communities forming a sizeable vote bank, is unfazed about getting ticket at the very last minute. “I was always sure and all my State leaders were with me,” he insisted.

While the Majlis Party did not put up candidate against him again, he goes ballistic against the Owaisi brothers. “They sell minority vote and do business cheating the original Muslims. They shout about wanting metro rail built into Old City and inside CM’s chamber, stop it. I have no issues with Muslims respecting the country but am against those involved in cow laughter and love jihad,” he claimed.

What will be his role if he and also his party are elected to power? “I will take up the bulldozer work to excavate BRS corrupt deals and demolish huge palaces illegally built on government lands by Majlis leaders,” he remarked.

