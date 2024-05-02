BJP’s 400 paar will lead to a complete change in Constitution: Owaisi

May 02, 2024 03:26 am | Updated 03:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday reiterated that if the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 400 paar slogan becomes a reality, the party would change the Constitution and scrap reservations.

Addressing a public meeting in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Mr Owaisi said the BJP’s own leaders have spoken about changing the Constitution and that gives credence to his claim. “Those who love the Constitution of India, listen: If Modi gets more than 400 [Lok Sabha seats], then remember that the Constitution will go out of your hands. They will finish off Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution. You may say how do you know? It is because their candidates have said that ‘you give us more than 400 [seats] and we will change it. We will finish Dalit reservations’,” he said, adding that those who love the Constitution will have to not only vote for the AIMIM but against the BJP.

He said that Articles 29 and 30, provide for not only religious, but also linguistic minorities to open and run their institutions. The BJP wants to put an end to these Articles. “BJP is against the basic structure of the Constitution - Chapter 3 - which is about Fundamental Rights. BJP says there is no basic structure. More than 400 seats means, the Constitution will be done away with. They will bring some sort of Constitution,” Mr Owaisi said.

