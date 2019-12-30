BJP’s 12-day mass contact programme from today

The Telangana State BJP has chalked out a 12- day “mass contact programme” -- beginning tomorrow -- to furnish “factual” information and allay fear among people on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)-2019, National Registrar of Citizenship (NRC) and National Population Register(NPR).

This is part of the countrywide “Jan Jagaran" campaign to remove apprehensions among Muslims and furnish facts before people on the new law passed by the Parliament.

Three meetings are going to be organised in Hyderabad, Karimnagar and Adilabad on Monday in which Central leaders, including Union Ministers, would participate.

A door-to-door campaign is also being planned from January 8 to 13 next month and inform general public about the new law and how it is not against Indian Muslims.

A pamphlet furnishing details of how and why the necessity for amending of the CAA would also be distributed in villages across the State, according to party leaders.

This was discussed at the party core committee meeting presided over State chief K. Laxman and participated by senior leaders.

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur would take part in protest meeting at Dharna Chowk against “false propaganda” of Congress and other opposition parties on CAA, according to party leaders.

The BJP leaders would give details of new law and the necessity for amendment in Section 6 of the Act, besides NRC and NPR, they said. District-level workshops are being planned with intellectuals and educationists on CAA on January 2, 3 and 4 as well, and workshops at municipal-level on January 5, 6 and 7.

Rallies too would be taken out in support of CAA, NRC and NPR. Instructions were given to village-level functionaries to organise flying of kites with the photo of CAA/Modi and organise Rangoli competitions in every village, they added.