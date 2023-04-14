BJP to hold unemployed youth rally in Warangal on April 15

April 14, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar will be leading the first rally of the unemployed youth from the Hanumkonda crossroads till the Ambedkar statue in Warangal with the objective of delivering an ultimatum to the BRS Government on the job notifications and revamp of the TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) following the examination paper leaks on Saturday.

The rally will begin at 4 p.m. in which several senior leaders of the party will be participating along with unemployed youth. It will culminate in a public meeting to be addressed by Mr. Sanjay Kumar and others where they are expected to expose the BRS Government failures in ensuring jobs, funds and water for the local people as was promised.

Party leaders led by vice president and chief organiser of the rally G. Manohar Reddy have been reaching out to the youth in the coaching centres, universities and libraries to ensure maximum participation by the youth. Pamphlets are being distributed and flexi posters have been put up in many parts of the town even as cultural troupes have been going around inviting people to participate in the rally.

Party sources said on Friday that student joint action committee of Osmania and Kakatiya Universities had announced support for the programme which is being planned in the erstwhile 10 districts by May-end with the grand finale to be in Hyderabad.

During the rally, the leaders will highlight the demands being raised like a thorough probe by a sitting High Court judge into the TSPSC functioning and the paper leaks, dismissal of IT, Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao from the Cabinet holding him responsible, suitable compensation to job aspirants and so on.

‘Day-dreaming’

Later in a statement, the party president ridiculed KCR’s prophecy of coming to power in the Centre by 2024 and said the former was “day-dreaming” as he would be defeated by the BJP in 2023 itself. “After keeping the administration in shambles for the last nine years by staying put at the farmhouse, KCR has been talking of democratic principles which he had never practised,” he claimed.

The MP said it was unfortunate that the unveiling of Ambedkar’s statue was being used a political football and assured that when the BJP came to power it would adhere to the ideals of Babasaheb in working towards the empowerment of the weaker sections.