BJP to hold public meetings in all Assembly constituencies on Feb. 28

February 23, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP has decided to conduct public meetings on a single day, Feb. 28, in all the 119 Assembly constituencies after extending the ongoing 11,000 street-corner meetings under ‘People’s issues – BJP assurances’ programme throughout the State till the day on Thursday.

A top-level meeting held at the State office and attended by national general secretaries Tarun Chugh, Sunil Bansal, State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others reviewed the programme and noted that 6,000 meetings had been held thus far and 10,000 more meetings should be held by the month-end in view of the ‘encouraging’ public response.

The decision was taken following feedback from party workers at the ground level and hence, the final date which was supposed to be concluded by Feb. 25 had been moved to Feb. 28. For the proposed public meetings in the constituencies, the gathering should not be less than 5,000 in each of then, the general secretaries instructed party leaders, according to party sources.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, addressing a workshop to strengthen the booth-level committees, said 80% of the proposed 34,000 panels had been formed and organisationally, the party was strong when compared to the Congress, Telugu Desam Party and even the BRS as none of them had village- or mandal-level committees.

“The BJP is the only potential alternative to BRS and it has been proved in winning the by-elections held in the last three years. There is a huge competition among potential candidates for party ticket in the 56 constituencies covered by the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’,” he claimed.

The MP said the party had been able to gain the confidence of people by focusing on local issues and highlighting the failures of the State government, while at the same time talking about the Narendra Modi government’s achievements

The promise of free healthcare, education, houses for eligible persons and farm insurance, if the party was voted to power, had gained traction among people. No one was ready to buy Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s harangue against the Centre for not extending financial assistance to TS and efforts to whip up the regional sentiment, he added.