BJP youth leader booked for ‘abusing’ Tollywood actor

Hours after protesting for the Hyderabad rape victim, Ashish Goud, a BJP youth leader and son of former Patancheru MLA Nandeshwar Goud, was booked for sexually abusing a Tollywood actor in the wee hours of Sunday, Madhapur police said.

The offence took place around 2 a.m. at Artistry Night Club at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre in Hitech City.

According to the complaint, Goud, along with two of his friends, misbehaved with the 27-year-old actor and her friends while they were standing at a corner of the club and listening to music. “He acted inappropriately by forcefully holding our hands, screamed and abused us in a filthy language,” the actor told the police.

She said that Goud and his friends shattered the liquor glasses by throwing them on the floor. “He was about to beat us.”

The Bigg Boss 2 (Telugu) contestant also alleged that the pub bouncer, Azaar, supported the accused and asked her to leave the place. She further said that if anything ‘untoward’ happens to her, Goud should be held responsible and requested the police to take action.

Following her complaint, a case under Section 345 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code was registered against Goud and his friends. Police said that they are yet to arrest the accused persons.

Ironically, on Saturday afternoon, Goud took out a rally with schoolchildren protesting for the 27-year-old veterinarian, who was gang-raped and murdered by four persons on Wednesday night.

“Enough of protests and candle marches. This injustice which has happened to the victim is so heartbreaking, these crimes are growing day by day,” Goud posted on his Facebook page with a video.

The post also stated: “These criminals have to be hanged or shot to death. No more candlelight marches or protests, serious action should be taken and the only solution is hanging these brutal rapists.”