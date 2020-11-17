Telangana

BJP workers released from jail

Dubbak MLA-elect M. Raghunandan Rao with released BJP activists at District Jail at Kandi in Sangareddy district. | Photo Credit: MohdArif
Special Correspondent SANGAREDDY 17 November 2020 21:48 IST
Updated: 17 November 2020 21:49 IST

Cases filed for their role in Dubbak Assembly byelection

BJP workers, who were arrested and lodged in the district jail in the case related to money seizure and subsequent whisking away of money by some party activists at Siddipet during Dubbak Assembly byelections, were released on Tuesday. They were received by Dubbak MLA-elect M. Raghunandan Rao who promised to be with them till the case was solved.

